Mary P. Van Cleve
Shrewsbury - Mary P. Van Cleve, 65, of Shrewsbury passed on April 19, 2019. Predeceased by her mother, Anne (Eltz) Van Cleve, she is survived by her father, Eugene Van Cleve; eight siblings and their spouses, Eugene, Jr. (Leslie), Mark, Matthew (Karen) and Michael (Susan) Van Cleve, Victoria Johnson (John), Christine McGrath (Patrick), Nancy Ward (James) and Margaret Rocchio (Vincent); twenty five loving nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brandywine Living at The Sycamore and of Grace Health Care Services for their outstanding care and support.
Viewing Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Wednesday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. (www.Barnegat FH)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019