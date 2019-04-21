Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary VanCleve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. VanCleve

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary P. VanCleve Obituary
Mary P. Van Cleve

Shrewsbury - Mary P. Van Cleve, 65, of Shrewsbury passed on April 19, 2019. Predeceased by her mother, Anne (Eltz) Van Cleve, she is survived by her father, Eugene Van Cleve; eight siblings and their spouses, Eugene, Jr. (Leslie), Mark, Matthew (Karen) and Michael (Susan) Van Cleve, Victoria Johnson (John), Christine McGrath (Patrick), Nancy Ward (James) and Margaret Rocchio (Vincent); twenty five loving nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Brandywine Living at The Sycamore and of Grace Health Care Services for their outstanding care and support.

Viewing Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Wednesday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. (www.Barnegat FH)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now