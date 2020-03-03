|
Mary Patricia O'Brien
Mary Patricia O'Brien, 84, a resident of Applewood Estates, Freehold, NJ, passed away on February 28, 2020. She relocated to New Jersey in 2015 from Middle Village, Queens, NY to be closer to her brother, John M. O'Brien and his family. Having enjoyed Spring Lake and the Jersey Shore for years in her youth, she was delighted to be a Jersey Girl in her 80's. And her nephew, nieces and their families enjoyed being able to spend more time with their "Aunt Pat."
Born in March of 1935, in Elmhurst, NY, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Mary (Moran) O'Brien, both originally from County Mayo, Ireland. Pat, as everyone called her, graduated from St. Margaret School and from Newtown High School in 1953. She had a successful career working in Manhattan at The Equitable, now known as AXA Equitable, rising from administrative assistant to program manager to consultant in employee development, training and recruitment. Living in Middle Village, Queens for almost eight decades, Pat cultivated a network of friends whom she loved like family. Upon arriving at Applewood, she did the same, and enjoyed dining together with them daily. She handled her abrupt decline in health and the support she received from family and friends with amazing grace and gratitude, commenting "If I had any doubts, I now know how much I was truly loved."
Aunt Pat is survived by her brother's wife, Kathleen M. O'Brien and her loving nieces, Kathleen O'Brien Murphy of Wenonah, NJ, Jean O'Brien-Visser of Eagleville, PA and Caryn Coble of Zieglerville, PA, and nephew, Michael J. O'Brien and his wife, Cynthia, of Rumson, NJ. She is also survived by a grandnephew and six grandnieces, Christopher O'Brien-Visser, Colleen Visser, Carly O'Brien, Megan O'Brien, Molly O'Brien, Autumn Murphy and Deseria Murphy.
Pat was a long-time parishioner at St. Margaret's Parish in Middle Village and had a collection of well used rosaries, praying to St. Anthony daily. A mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, March 6 at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, Rumson, NJ. Pat's family will receive friends who wish to pay their respects before the mass starting at 9:30 am. She will be laid to rest at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA where her brother John is interred. Contributions in her memory may be made to https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020