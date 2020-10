Mary PeavyManchester - Mary Peavy, 77, of Manchester, NJ passed away on Oct 11, 2020. Viewing will be 10 am Tues, Oct 20 until the time of the funeral service at 11 am at the James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park. Interment will follow the service in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Service will be live streamed and can be viewed, as well as the complete obituary, on https://www.jhhunt.com/obituary/Myrtle-Peavy