Mary Pla
formerly of NJ - Mary Pla, 71, formally of NJ passed away on February 28, 2019, in her home state of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Margherita Martin. She is survived by her son Thomas Grosse and wife Kelly; 3 sisters Barbara and husband Valentine Miele of Elmira, NY, Pat and husband John Carrera of FL, Nancy and husband Chris Schwagler of FL; one brother Walter Martin of CO. Mary leaves to cherish her memories, 2 grandchildren Olivia and Thomas Grosse. Memorial visitation will be held Sat. March 9, 2019, from 5pm-7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019