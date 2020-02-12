|
|
Mary R. Benecchi, 96 of Toms River passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Newark to the late Agustino and Rosa (Posa) Serafini, she lived in Belleville before moving to Toms River 37 years ago. Prior to her retirement she worked as a seamstress at International Ladies Garment Workers' Union in New York City.
The beloved wife of the late Angelo A. Benecchi, she is survived by her loving sons Richard Benecchi and Gary Benecchi and his wife Laurie.
Visitors will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 2-5 p.m.
The funeral will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9 a.m. from the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St., Nutley.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The entombment will follow at Glendale Cemetery & Mausoleum in Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020