Mary Rambo Walker



Shelburne, VT - Mary Rambo Walker died peacefully at The Arbors in Shelburne, Vermont on May 24th, 2020. She was 98.



Born in Philadelphia in 1921, Mary grew up in Overbrook, Pennsylvania, attended Lower Merion High School, and graduated from Bryn Mawr College. She went on to earn a nursing degree at Columbia Presbyterian in New York City and practiced as a hospital and then a school nurse throughout her professional life.



Mary married John Mather Walker in 1946. They honeymooned in Cape May and spent the rest of their lives together in the Garden State, settling in New Providence, where their children, Michael and Susan, went through school. A love of the ocean drew them to relocate to Bayville once the kids were in college. They developed a strong community of friends through their passion for sailing. Melodie was the source of endless adventures on the Toms River and Barnegat Bay. Mary and John—or "Skip" as his friends knew him—enjoyed socializing with their friends at the Toms River Yacht Club, where Skip served a term as commodore. Ocean swimming was their other delight—at Seaside Park, Long Beach Island, and on visits to Mary's parents in Cape May.



A lover of music, Mary starred in Gilbert and Sullivan operettas at Bryn Mawr and sang with the Ocean County Chorus as well as in her church choirs. She and Skip took the opportunity afforded by retirement to travel—heading out West, through the Panama Canal, to England, Austria, and also Germany, to visit their son, Michael. Mary spent a year on her own after Skip died in 2013 and then made the choice to move to Vermont to be near her daughter, Susan. In rides around Chittenden County and walks along Lake Champlain, she never failed to express her awe at the beauty of Vermont. She enjoyed four years living independently at Allenwood in South Burlington and moved to The Arbors when she grew to need memory care.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Susan Walker (spouse Bill Reed), her son, Michael (spouse Angelika); five grandchildren: Katie Dennis (spouse Paul), Liza Reed Wyman (spouse Josh), Christine Walker (spouse Paul Walsh), Toni Walker (partner Jesse Youngblood), Matthias Walker (spouse Karolina); and six great grandchildren: Sam and Tessa Dennis; Will, Finn, and Julia Walsh; and Ella Mae Youngblood.



Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the family is planning a virtual memorial for Mary. She will be buried next to her beloved husband in the Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, Cold Spring, New Jersey.









