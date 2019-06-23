|
Mary Shaughnessy
Milltown - Mary Ann (Schmidt) Shaughnessy of Milltown, NJ died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 18th. She was 93. Born in New Brunswick, Mary grew up in North Brunswick and New Brunswick before graduating from Mount Joy High School in PA. She proudly graduated as a WWII Cadet Nurse from Middlesex General Hospital and she worked as a night nurse at Douglass College Infirmary. It was her wish to donate her whole body to Rutgers-RWJ Medical School upon her death.
Predeceased by her beloved husband John (Jack) Shaughnessy in 1986, she is survived by her children, John Shaughnessy and his wife Lauren of Spotswood, and Maureen Leleszi and her husband Paul of Milltown; her sister Lillian Gray of Milltown; 7 grandchildren-Lauren Reed, Peter Shaughnessy, Mary Frances Shaughnessy, Robert Greenlees, Elizabeth Lynch, Susan Shaughnessy, Daniel Greenlees and Jennifer Leleszi Brown, 4 great-grandchildren, Shannon, Jack, Billy and Willa and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral mass said in her honor on Tuesday, June 25th at Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood at 10:15 AM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019