Mary Susan (Nelligan) Gonzalez
Freehold - Mary Susan (Nelligan) Gonzalez, 76, of Freehold passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Gonzalez was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Class of 1961.
She and her husband owned and operated Green Blade Repair Shop, Freehold.
She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold and a member of the church's Altar Rosary Society.
A son, Ronald Edward Gonzalez, died on July 13, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Wahl in 2009 and Barbara Torchia in 2001.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Ramon Gonzalez, Jr.; two sons, Ramon Gonzalez, III and his wife Trina and Stephen Gonzalez; a daughter, Marysue Vang and her husband Robert; a brother, William Nelligan and his wife Betty; a sister, Patricia Patterson; five grandchildren, Kitura, Tiffany, Karina, Sarah, and Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by entombment at the parish mausoleum.
Memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org would be appreciated.
