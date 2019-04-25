Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Susan (Nelligan) Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Susan (Nelligan) Gonzalez Obituary
Mary Susan (Nelligan) Gonzalez

Freehold - Mary Susan (Nelligan) Gonzalez, 76, of Freehold passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Gonzalez was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Class of 1961.

She and her husband owned and operated Green Blade Repair Shop, Freehold.

She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold and a member of the church's Altar Rosary Society.

A son, Ronald Edward Gonzalez, died on July 13, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Wahl in 2009 and Barbara Torchia in 2001.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Ramon Gonzalez, Jr.; two sons, Ramon Gonzalez, III and his wife Trina and Stephen Gonzalez; a daughter, Marysue Vang and her husband Robert; a brother, William Nelligan and his wife Betty; a sister, Patricia Patterson; five grandchildren, Kitura, Tiffany, Karina, Sarah, and Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by entombment at the parish mausoleum.

Memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now