Mary T. Burdett
Freehold - Mary T. Burdett, 89, of Freehold died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., raised in Cummeryconnell Meelin Newmarket, County Cork, Ireland by her paternal grandmother, Mary (nee Mulcahy) Collins and graduated from Cathedral High School, Manhattan.
She was a communicant of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold Township and a member of the Rosary-Altar Society of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold.
Her husband, William J. Burdett, predeceased her in 2017.
Surviving are three daughters, Anne Saragnese and husband Lino, Karen Burdett and Maureen Burdett; two brothers, Kevin Collins and John Collins and his wife Deanna; two sisters, Eileen Horan and husband Mike and Theresa Daly and husband Sean; five grandchildren, Daniel and wife Leyla, Kristen, Matthew, Jacob, and Grace; and a great grandson, Rami.
Visiting will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. Donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020