- - Mary T. (Murphy) Kukielski, 98, formerly of the Jersey Shore, died Tuesday, March 12, in Ashburn, VA. She was the widow of Octavian J. Kukielski.

Born, raised and educated in Jersey City, she became the wife of a career military officer. She led the family through assignments in the U.S. and Europe during 24 years of Air Force service. In later civilian life, the couple resided in Newburgh, NY, until retiring to their home state in 1979. She lived in Brick and Tinton Falls, before moving south four years ago. Throughout her adult life, she was an active volunteer, an avid bridge player and an eager traveler.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Winifred. She is survived by her son, Philip, of Fairfax, VA, and his wife, Elisa; two granddaughters, Katherine Mossop of Arlington, VA and Tina Kukielski of New York City; and two great grandchildren. Burial will be with her spouse, a retired colonel, in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
