Mary T. McManus
Little Silver - Mary T. McManus, 91, a longtime resident of Little Silver, passed away Oct. 27 peacefully at home. She was born on March 2, 1928 in Orange to the late Rodney and Bertha Tibbals, and raised in West Orange. Mary graduated from West Orange High School and from Endicott College. Following college she worked as a model and legal secretary.
Mary was a faithful parishioner of the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven. She served as president of the Red Bank Catholic High School PTA, and was active for many years with the Woman's Exchange in Little Silver, a member of the Junior League, and an avid tennis player. Most of all, Mary (also Mom and Ma) was the heart and soul of her family. Her deep love and devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends was unwavering. She was beautiful inside and out, epitomizing grace, inner strength, caring, and unconditional love. She will be forever in our hearts.
Mary was predeceased by her parents and an infant son, Thomas Ambrose. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dr. Thomas A. McManus, Jr., who remained by her side until her last breath. She is also survived by their six loving children, Cynthia Hogan (Robert), Sally McManus, Susan McManus, Nancy Pearman (Gregory), Thomas McManus (Kortney), and Ann Donlon (Mark), and their 22 cherished grandchildren, William Hogan, Kimberly Hogan Westerfield (Stephen), and Kelly Hogan; Kathryn Stemler Ashbrook (Samuel); W. Keegan, Kelly, and Anna Finn; Jillian, Samantha, Aileen, Emma, and Kiley Pearman; Thomas, Ryan, and Caroline McManus; Alexis, Clayton, Tyler, and Mackenzie Pendergrast; and John, Michael, and Nicholas Donlon. Also surviving is her dear brother Dr. Douglas Tibbals along with ten nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8pm on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10am at The Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven, with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019