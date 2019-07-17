|
|
Mary Teresa (Handschin) Scherzinger
Morganville - Mary Teresa (Handschin) Scherzinger, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Teaneck, NJ, lived in Cliffside Park, Hazlet, for 37 years before moving to Morganville, NJ in 1997. She was formerly employed by Charles of the Ritz, Holmdel, and most recently retired from Brookdale Community College. Mary was chosen "First Miss Yell" for cheerleading in Hudson county in 1950, representing St. Joseph's High School, West New York, NJ. She was also an honorary member of the Hazlet First Aid Squad and a member of the Wickatunk Village Homeowners' Association.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and the Blessed Mother of Jesus. Mary was also an avid New York Yankees, Giants and Rangers fan.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, Mae and George Handschin; brothers, Eugene, and George Handschin and in 2009, her beloved husband, William Jr.
Surviving Mary are: William III and his wife Kathleen, Thomas, John, Martin, and Chris, Teresa and her husband William Clark, Maureen Wiley and her husband James; grandchildren, William IV, Jennifer, Regina, Marissa, Lauren, Megan, Nicholas, Jason, and Katie and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Waitt Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 501 Hwy 79, Morganville, NJ 07751.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10am at St. Clement R.C. Church, 172 Freneau Ave, Matawan, NJ 07747.
Entombment will follow in St. Gabriel's Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's name to The Retired Sisters of Mercy at the Mount Saint Mary Academy, 1645 Rte 22 West, Watchung, NJ 07069, or to the St. Francis Breadline, 135 W 31st St., New York, NY 10001.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019