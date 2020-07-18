Mary Theodora (Maffia) Kaminski



Marlboro, DE - Mary Theodora (Maffia) Kaminski, 91, recently of Marlboro and formerly of Bridgeville, DE, Morganville, NJ and Linden, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday morning, July 10, 2020. She was born in Cape May, NJ on January 7, 1929; graduated Linden High School in 1947; got married to the love of her life, Vincent on December 26, 1948; raised five daughters and was a nurses aide at Centra State Medical Center, in Freehold, NJ before retiring in 1991 and moving to Delaware.



She was predeceased by her parents, Stella (Wysocki & Theodore P Maffia), Daughter, Margaret Ann Kaminski, Brother, Alfred Maffia and Sister, Dolores Neville. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Vincent. Daughters: Mary Lou Hartman and husband Robert, Marlboro, NJ, Nancy Jane Di Meola and husband Tom, Ennis, MT, Carol Lynn Lucas and husband Dave, Bridgeville, DE and Dorothy Marie Chulsky, Jackson, NJ. Son: Peter Maffia and wife Jacque, Pine, AZ Grandchildren: Robert E Hartman and wife Maureen, Little River, SC, Gretchen M Shaffer and husband Christopher, Broadway, NC, Bernadette Croswell and husband Cody, Millsboro, DE, Tyler Di Meola, Ennis, MT, Dawn Chulsky, Tuckerton, NJ, Lisa Chulsky, Manahawkin, NJ, Carol Dillie and husband Jeff, Abilene, KS and Susie Restivo, Manahawkkin, NJ. She is also survived by eleven Great Grandchildren, five nieces and two nephews.



Cremation was private and arrangements handled by Waitt Funeral Home, Morganville, NJ.









