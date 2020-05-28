Mary Timpone
1929 - 2020
Mary Timpone

Manalapan - Mary Timpone, 90 of Manalapan, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at CareOne in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Mary was born on July 1, 1929 to Nicholas and Mary Forese in Brooklyn, New York. Mary was a devoted daughter, loving wife to Peter Vincent Timpone for 65 years and raised her family on Foster Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. Mary started her work career as an operator for New York Telephone. Mary was an excellent communicator and excelled in her professional life. She retired as an Administrator from Scharome Manor an assisted living facility in Brooklyn prior to moving to Toms River, New Jersey.

Mary and Peter enjoyed their retirement years and lived a full life at Greenbriar Woodlands. Mary was a fierce competitor and loved to play cards and scrabble. Mary loved to travel and attend cultural events with Peter. But Mary's first priority was her family. She loved gathering her children, their families, nieces and nephews and close friends to her lavish table. Mary was a communicant at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church in Toms River. In 2015, Mary moved to The Chelsea at Manalapan, New Jersey and was honored to be an ambassador. She made many friends and loved participating in the activities.

Mary was predeceased by a son-in-law Thomas in 2019. She leaves behind her daughter Julia Bayer, 2 sons and daugters-in-law, Joseph and Angela Timpone and Nicholas and Lisa Timpone, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren

Services are private and under the direction of Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. It is a charity that was most dear to Mary. To share an online condolence please visit www.waittfh.com






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
