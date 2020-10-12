Mary "Molly" Tobin
Sea Girt - Mary "Molly" Tobin, age 84, of Sea Girt, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with her daughters by her side. Born in Staten Island, Molly has resided in Sea Girt for the last 45 years and spent her winters with her dear friends in Juno Beach, FL.
She was a Scrabble aficionado as well as a longtime Jeopardy fan. Known for partaking in a little retail therapy, Molly would never turn down a trip to Talbots or Lord & Taylor, no doubt she's found the best Marshalls up in heaven. She also had a knack for picking the perfect birthday card.
Molly enjoyed a good game of Balderdash and playing cards. She was an avid reader and a fixture at the Sea Girt Library. Going out to lunch with her friends often was something she cherished. Above all of these things, Molly adored her grandchildren and they loved their Mimi.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard F. Tobin in 2011, and her two brothers, Joe and Tony Baeszler. Surviving are her daughters, Laura Barry and her husband Tim of Brielle, and Pam Jardim of New Canaan, CT; sister, Julie Boera of Burlington, VT; grandchildren, Tim, Emily, Margot, Oliver, and Peter who will miss her tremendously.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Sea Girt Library, Railroad Station at The Plaza, Sea Girt, NJ 08750.
Committal was private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall. A memorial service will take place at a later date. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com