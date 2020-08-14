Mary Tortoreti
Whiting - Mary Tortoreti, 97, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at AristaCare at Whiting. Born in Newark, she lived in Irvington before moving to Whiting in 1984. Mary was a homemaker. She was an active social member of the community, enjoying playing cards and Mahjong and taking trips to Atlantic City where the slot machines called her name! Mary was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, George Tortoreti in 1997; her two brothers, Dan Zotta and Clement Zotta; her three sisters, Rose Davis, Josephine Petrone and Jean Anderson; and a grandson, Anthony Tortoreti. She is survived by her two sons, Greg Tortoreti Bruce Tortoreti; four grandchildren, Danielle, Gregory, Nicole and Bruno; and two great-grandchildren, Ellis and Desmond..
Interment will be at Brig. Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net