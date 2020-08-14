1/
Mary Tortoreti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Tortoreti

Whiting - Mary Tortoreti, 97, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at AristaCare at Whiting. Born in Newark, she lived in Irvington before moving to Whiting in 1984. Mary was a homemaker. She was an active social member of the community, enjoying playing cards and Mahjong and taking trips to Atlantic City where the slot machines called her name! Mary was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, George Tortoreti in 1997; her two brothers, Dan Zotta and Clement Zotta; her three sisters, Rose Davis, Josephine Petrone and Jean Anderson; and a grandson, Anthony Tortoreti. She is survived by her two sons, Greg Tortoreti Bruce Tortoreti; four grandchildren, Danielle, Gregory, Nicole and Bruno; and two great-grandchildren, Ellis and Desmond..

Interment will be at Brig. Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved