Mary Twist
Toms River - Mary Twist, 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on March 19th, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. She was born in Kearny, NJ, where she lived until moving to Toms River in 1972. Mary worked at Community Medical Center in the Housekeeping Department for 30 years, retiring in 2012. She was a communicant of St. Justin RC Church in Toms River. Mary enjoyed the company of her family and friends and the time spent together. She will be dearly missed.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Twist in 1983. She is survived by her loving children: David Twist and his companion Patty Graham of Toms River, Richard Twist and wife Maryann of Vorhees, and Jeanne Twist Voshell and husband Glenn of Parish, Florida. Mary is also survived by her three grandchildren: Morgan Twist, Michael Twist, and Cynthia Reasoner; and her two great-grandchildren: Ava Reasoner and Cody Reasoner.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 24th, from 1 to 4 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 25th, 9:30 AM at St. Justin the Martyr Church, Fischer Boulevard in Toms River. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cedar Grove Road in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019