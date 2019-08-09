|
Mary V. Rescigno
Long Branch - Mary V. Rescigno of Long Branch passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. Mary was born in New York City on June 30, 1933 and lived most of her life in Long Branch. She was employed by the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company for over 40 years.
Mary possessed an outgoing and fun personality. She enjoyed talking with people wherever she went and enjoyed making them laugh. Mary loved the beach, walking, shopping for the best bargains and cooking. She especially loved taking care of her many nieces and nephews over the years. Mary will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Virginia Rescigno; brothers, Joseph, Anthony and John; sisters, Anna Strollo, Katherine Bieg, Gloria Terhune and Carol Terracina. Surviving are her sisters, Josephine Paglaria, Virginia Herr and Elizabeth Damiano; her brother, George Rescigno and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, August 12 from 4 pm until the time of the service at 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019