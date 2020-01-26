|
|
Mary Virginia DePolo Kinnevy
Brick - Mary Virginia DePolo Kinnevy, 96, of Laurelton in Brick Township passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born June 27, 1923 in North Bergen, NJ, graduated from Emerson High School, and lived in Herbertsville and Point Pleasant before moving to Brick 66 years ago, when she married her husband, John, at St. Peter's Church, in Point Pleasant Beach , where all of her children were baptized.
Mary later lived in Wellesley, MA with her daughter, Jennie, her husband Paul Weiner, and their two daughters, Brielle and Jenna, and then at Waterstone at Wellesley Assisted Living before recently moving back to New Jersey.
Mary worked in many capacities over the years. During World War II, she worked for Western Electric in New York with her best friend, Mary Genatt. Her many other jobs over the years included being a social secretary in Palm Beach for the owner of the Polo Grounds, a newspaper reporter for the Ocean County Leader in Point Pleasant, a cashier at The Ferry Boat in Brielle with her good friend Jean Mundorf, and other positions with W.T. Grant, F.W. Woolworths, Charms Candy, Jarvis Knits, Pinewood Day School, a private detective with her husband John and their son Sean in the Kinnevy Agency, and a driver with Circle Taxi with her husband John and their son Sean. She worked very hard to help her husband support their five children.
Mary was active in the community as a volunteer and charter member of many organizations - St. Mary's Academy Mothers Club, the Veterans Dance Clubs, the Brick B.P..O. Elks Lodge #2151 Ladies Auxiliary, St. Dominic Church and Rosary Altar Society, Brick Township and Ocean County Women's Republican Clubs, Brick Township Republican County Committee (District 3), President of the Election Board of Ocean County, Brick V.F.W. Post #8837 Ladies Auxiliary, 88 Lanes Mixed Double league where she scored a 300 game, Brick Lanes Bowling League, Brick Township Chapter of Deborah, Brick Township Historical Society, Brick Garden Club, Greater Point Pleasant Old Guard Auxiliary, Brick Chapter of the Does, Brick American Legion Post #398, Associate Member of the Former Trooper Association, Wellesley Council on Aging, Wellesley Friendly Aid. Society and St. John the Evangelist Church in Wellesley, MA.
She was predeceased by her husband, the former NJ State Trooper and Brick Township Mayor John P. Kinnevy, in 1993; her parents, Rudolf and Eugenia (Rossi) DePolo; two brothers Anthony and John DePolo; and her sister Livia DePolo Barrow. Surviving are three sons, Sean Kinnevy and his wife Noreen, Michael Kinnevy, and Joseph Kinnevy and his wife Lisa; two daughters, Margaret Kinnevy and her husband Mark Tuveson, and Kathleen Jennie Kinnevy and her husband Paul Weiner; two brothers Rudolph and his wife Arlene, and Joseph DePolo; sisters-in-law Jean and Grace DePolo; grandchildren, Richard and Courtney MacDonald, Fiona Kinnevy-Romo and her husband Daniel, Brielle and Jenna Weiner, and John and Madison Kinnevy; six great grandchildren, Liam and Caitriona Kinnevy, Eowyn Dentler, Ian MacDonald, and Lucais and Julia Romo; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was an amazing woman who brought song and laughter everywhere she went. She loved to entertain and be entertained and knew both Frank Sinatra and Frankie Valli early in their careers. Mary loved the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk and all beaches where she taught her kids to swim in the Atlantic Ocean, the Manasquan River, the Metedeconk River, and the swimming pools at the Baywood Yacht Club. Mary was hardworking, resilient and a nutritionist ahead of her time. She was a loving women who cared for many during her lifetime and then was cared for by many at the end of her life. She was a competitive Scrabble player still playing weekly at the Council On Aging In Wellesley only a few weeks ago.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Route 88, Brick. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to The kidney.org or Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Transplant Institute, 110 Francis Street, 7th Floor Boston MA 02215 bidmc.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020