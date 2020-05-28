Mary Von Riegen
1948 - 2020
Mary von Riegen

Marlboro - Mary von Riegen , 72, of Marlboro, NJ, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born in Tyler, Texas to Florine and Rebel Robertson II on February 1, 1948.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Rebel Robertson III. She is survived by her husband William von Riegen II, sister, Barbara Charlton of Oklahoma, daughter and son-in-law, Kerri & Michael Platt, their children, Victoria, Elisabeth & Michael, step-daughter and husband, Mary Lou & Dale Erickson, step-son and his wife, William & Theresa von Riegen III, their children, Amanda, Emma, Grace, Bella and William, step-son and his wife, Robert & Linda von Riegen and their child Ben.

Mary worked for Kilmer Chiropractic for 20 years. She was a loving and caring mother, wife, grandmother, affectionately known as "mimi," and best friend. She was a giving woman, always helping others in need. She warmed the hearts of all that had the opportunity to know her and her loss is greatly felt by many.

Mary was an avid reader. She passed along her love of reading to her daughter. One of her favorite places to visit was Maine. She went there almost every fall with her husband, Bill. They spent lots of time there, and always had great stories to tell upon returning to NJ. She also had such a love of animals, especially cats and kittens. She loved watching videos of cats and adored her "grand-kitties," Moo and Lucy and her "grand-dog," Nikita.

One thing that became very clear to all that were fortunate to know her was that she was a true fighter and unbelievably brave. The last few years of her life were difficult, undergoing a kidney transplant, then two more surgeries to correct complications. Yet she never complained about the things that went wrong. She will be missed forever by her family and friends.

Cremation services are being handled by Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.




Published in Beach Haven Times from May 28 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
