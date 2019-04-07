|
|
Mary W. Robinson
Spring Lake Hts. - Mary W. Robinson 94, passed away at her daughter's home in Allenwood, NJ on April 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born May l924 in Ashley, PA to James and Lillian Duddy. She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert J. McCabe and ex-husband John L. Robinson; brothers George Lloyd and James Duddy; sisters Emma Fiano and Myrtle Bowman. After graduating high school she moved to Baltimore, MD where she worked for Bendix Corp and married John. Following WWII they moved shortly to NC and PA before finally settling in Spring Lake Heights in 1950 to raise their family. She initially worked at U.S. Homes in marketing before selling real estate at Candlewood, Greenbrier I, Barclay Woods, and Fairway Mews and also lived at Fairway Mews for over 33 years. She enjoyed traveling, dancing and dining with her husband Gil and especially celebrating holidays with her family. She was a wonderful mother and role model who loved her family unconditionally and was and will continue to be a source of strength and inspiration to all of us.
Mary is survived by her five loving children: John A.(Mary) Robinson, Colts Neck; Janice Robinson, Grover, NC; Linda (Michael) Del Pozzo, Allenwood; James(Olga) Robinson, Seattle, WA; Kim Robinson(Dean Watkins) Grover, NC; former daughter-in-law Kelly Robinson, Utah. Ten Grandchildren: Jason (Crane) Robinson; Holly (B Jay) Willis; Taylor Robinson; Brett (Meghan) Brewer; Michael (Lisa) Del Pozzo; Melissa Del Pozzo; Matthew (Laura) Robinson; Alene (Andrew) Conner; Jenna and Kelsey Robinson. Fourteen Great-Grandchildren: Brian, Hannah, Hailey, Harper Willis; Cortney Brewer, Leonardo, Dominic Del Pozzo; Lily, Aubrey, Elijah Robinson; Adalyn, Alyvia, Amelia, Aidan Conner. She is also survived by her sister Viola Krisandra, Davie, FL and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 5th at 12:30PM at the West Belmar Methodist Church, 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019