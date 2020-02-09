|
|
Mary W. Slattery
Spring Lake -
Mary W. Slattery, 91, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born May 19, 1928 in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, Ireland, the fourth of nine siblings. Mary immigrated to the U.S. in 1946, joining family members in Hartford, CT. After attending Mt. St. Joseph Academy, she began a successful career with the Hartford Electric Light Co.
Mary proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1954. In 1956, through mutual friends, she met the love of her life, Jack Slattery, and they were married the following year.
Mary and Jack always loved the shore and moved to Spring Lake with their six children in 1972. Mary realized her dream of becoming a nurse in 1976 when she became a Licensed Practical Nurse and, for many years, enjoyed a rewarding career as a private duty nurse.
Her childhood in the Irish countryside made Mary a keen observer of Nature. She appreciated all natural things and wildlife, especially birds. She and Jack spent countless hours bird watching from their residences in Spring Lake and Hilton Head. Mary was also an avid gardener and had quite the green thumb, with a kitchen and yard filled with plants and flowers she had nursed back to robust life from sickly twigs.
Anyone who met Mary instantly recognized her caring nature. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, especially greeting friends old and new, as she walked her dogs, Pepper, then Yazzie, along the byways and boardwalk of Spring Lake. Mary always made sure to question anyone she met about the various circumstances they were currently experiencing with life and family, and always offered words of support and encouragement.
Mary was preceded in death by siblings Taten, John, Francis and Bernard, and in 2015, by her beloved husband, Jack. She is survived by siblings Anna Loughlin and Aloysius McGloin both of Ballyshannon, brothers Joseph McGloin of Enfield, CT, and Vincent McGloin of Spring Lake Heights.
Surviving are her children and their spouses; Justine and Joe Napolitano, Desmond and Elaine Slattery, Neil and Monica Slattery, Justin Slattery, Maeve Halton, and Deirdre and Jim Fallon; grandchildren Quinn, Nolan, and Julia Slattery, Shannon and Ryan Drummond, Neil and Shayne Slattery, Luke McGill, Keiran, Brendan, Ian and Nora Halton, and Clare and Maddie Fallon. In addition, Keith Halton and Barbara McGill, as well as many loving nieces and nephews in the U.S., Ireland and England.
The family is most grateful for the loving care and attention provided by the staff at Brandywine Living at Wall. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, Spring Lake, Wednesday, February 12th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731, or to the Salvation Army, 605 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oceanside Memorial Home, Lake Como.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020