Mary (Salapka) Webster
Whiting - Mary (Salapka) Webster, 94, of Whiting, formerly of Yardville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, her parents, John and Anna, her brother, George and sister, Anne. She is survived by her son, Donald, Jr. and his wife, Carol of Whiting; their children, Dawn of Philadelphia, PA, Patricia and her husband, Danny of Dover, NJ, David and his wife, Sarah and great-granddaughter, Isabella of Pueblo, CO and Mary's beloved daughter, Nancy and her husband, Lee of Mansfield Twp., NJ. She is also survived by her nephew, George Salapka and his wife, Lynn of Warwick, PA and her niece, Joan Salapka of Bristol, PA.
Mary grew up in Bristol, PA. She graduated from Bristol High School and went to work for Paterson Parchment Paper Company as a Secretary and Administrative Assistant to the Division Director for more than 20 years before her retirement. She loved to spend time with family, friends and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband.
A viewing will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, Jan. 28th at the Manchester Memorial Funeral Home located at 28 Schoolhouse Rd. in Whiting, NJ 08759 between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church located at 30 Schoolhouse Rd. in Whiting on Wednesday, Jan 29th at 10:45 a.m. Condolences can be sent to the family at 1821 Brooklyn Ave., Whiting, NJ 08759
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020