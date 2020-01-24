|
Mary Zydel
Manalapan - Mary Frances Zydel, 94, of Manalapan, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born and raised in Jersey City before retiring and moving to Manalapan in 1989. Mary was a natural leader, cultivating her skills during high school where she served on the Law and Leadership Committee, the Secretaries Forum and the Girls' Athletic Association. Mary went on to work for Westinghouse Corporation for 39 years, working her way up the ladder during a time when this was difficult for women to accomplish. Mary was an avid traveler, loved the arts, good food and being surrounded by great company. She was a devout Catholic and communicant of Our Lady of Mercy.
Mary was a long time resident of Covered Bridge and known by her many friends for her wit, generosity, her kind and giving heart, while mixed with a little sass. What started out as a temporary position with the Seniors Chapter III, turned into many years serving as President where Mary's civic engagement benefited her community, both young and old. Mary was recognized as Covered Bridge's Person of the Year. She was also active with the Manalapan Senior Citizen Advisory Board.
Mary was predeceased by her two sisters, Laura Zukowsky, and Lottie Thomas, her niece, Irene Valiante, and nephew, Walter Zukowsky, Jr. She is survived by her nephews, Paul and Michael Zukowsky, niece, Patricia Lech, grand nephews, Greg and Jeff Valiante, grand niece, Debra Flynn, additional family and many friends, all of whom will miss Mary.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mary's life at a Memorial Service, Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-4pm at Freeman Funeral Home, Manalapan. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020