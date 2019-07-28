|
Maryalice LaManna
Manchester, NJ - Maryalice LaManna, 80, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019, at Aristacare at Manchester. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Maryalice lived in Union City and a few other towns, before moving to Toms River in 1988. Maryalice worked as a LPN for 35 years before getting her RN. She had worked in the maternity ward for North Hudson Hospital and Palisades General, before working the last 10 years of her nursing career at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Maryalice was an avid reader, loved the beach and to bake, she was a great homemaker.
Maryalice is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years Joseph LaManna, her loving children, Lynn Pawlikowski and her husband James, Michael LaManna, Anthony LaManna and Maryalice Ashton and her husband Joseph, her 6 cherished grandchildren, Annmarie, Cherylynn, James, Michael, Gabrielle, William and her dear sister Susan Murphy. She was predeceased by her brother John Beckwith.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, from 10 am-12:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Saint John's RC Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733 at 1 pm. Burial Service to follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The .
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019