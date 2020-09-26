Maryann C. Manee



Lakehurst - Maryann C. Manee, 80, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Toms River and Howell Twp. before moving to Lakehurst 13 years ago. Maryann was a member of the VFW Post 6063 Women's Auxiliary, Toms River. Maryann was predeceased by her husband Lewis in 1994 and her 5 sisters Beatrice Carpenter, Joyce McNelis, Lillian Kish, Dorothy Cladek, and Gloria Steen. Maryann is survived by 6 sons Donald, Kenneth, Lewis, Raymond, John, Wayne, 2 daughters Mary Eng, Donnann Cook, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation 10am-12pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.









