1/1
Maryann C. Manee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryann C. Manee

Lakehurst - Maryann C. Manee, 80, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Toms River and Howell Twp. before moving to Lakehurst 13 years ago. Maryann was a member of the VFW Post 6063 Women's Auxiliary, Toms River. Maryann was predeceased by her husband Lewis in 1994 and her 5 sisters Beatrice Carpenter, Joyce McNelis, Lillian Kish, Dorothy Cladek, and Gloria Steen. Maryann is survived by 6 sons Donald, Kenneth, Lewis, Raymond, John, Wayne, 2 daughters Mary Eng, Donnann Cook, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation 10am-12pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved