West Long Branch - Maryann D. Tormey, 76, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully, Saturday April 13th surrounded by her family.



Born in Manhattan, Maryann earned her Associates degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York.



Maryann was a member of the CYAC's, the Catholic Young Adult Club, which was how she met her loving husband of 50 years and many close friends who she shared many special occasions with. This group celebrated yearly holidays and thoroughly enjoyed their famous "progressive" dinners. Her Roman Catholic faith was always an integral part of her life as she attended mass regularly at St. Michael's Church in West End.



She enjoyed visiting her beloved cousins in Upstate NY, and her summers were spent at Takanassee Beach Club. Most importantly, her family was truly her biggest priority. She was a loving wife in all the traditional ways. A home cooked dinner was on the table every night of the week, and Sunday dinner was always a special family meal. Maryann dedicated herself to her children. In essence, she was the proverbial, original super mom. She worked full time, took care of the home, attended every one of her children's games and events, and tirelessly cared for her own mother. She helped raise 7 beautiful grandchildren, often going from house to house caring for many babies and toddlers simultaneously. She worked in fashion merchandising, retail, and as a medical secretary. Maryann was an incredibly giving eternal optimist, and her spirit will continue to inspire those who love her.



Maryann was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Sheehan. Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Robert H. Tormey; her daughters Christine Lowe & her husband Kevin, Colleen Gryta, and Kerry Weber & her husband Dan; her brother James Sheehan & his wife Patricia, and seven grandchildren Holden, Hunter, Hyatt, Ava, Grant, Megan & Daniel.



Visitation Tuesday, April 16th 4-8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, April 17th 9:30 am at St. Michael's RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Middletown. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Maryann's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary