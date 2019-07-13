|
|
Maryann DiIorio
Brick - Maryann DiIorio, 68, of Brick, passed away July 11,2019 at Ocean Medical Center. She worked for CPC Behavioral Healthcare Counseling Center in Eatontown. She was a member of Bayshore Companion Dog Club and was an avid animal lover. Maryann was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mildred Swisher. Surviving are her loving husband Charles DiIorio of Brick ; and her faithful and loving dogs Jack and Henry. Graveside service will be held July 15,2019 at 10:45 at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019