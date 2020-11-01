1/1
Maryann Lammond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryann Lammond

So. Toms River - Maryann Lammond, 55, of So. Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, at her home. She was born in Keansburg, NJ, and was a lifelong resident of So. Toms River. She graduated Toms River H.S. South in 1983. Maryann liked working in retail stores including Pepperidge Farms in Toms River. She enjoyed talking to people, crossword puzzles, drinking tea, and lounging outdoors by the pool. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.

Maryann was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Frances Lenovich; her brothers Stanley Jr. and Douglas, and her beloved husband Kevin Lammond who passed in 2016. She is survived by her devoted children Christopher and Kristen. Maryann is also survived by two sisters: Donna King and Doreen Wininger; four brothers: Tom Lenovich, Ronald Lenovich Sr., Michael Lenovich, and Steven Lenovich, Sr.; many beloved sister and brother-in-laws and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be Thursday at 10 AM at the funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery on Cedar Grove Road in Toms River. Social Distancing Guidelines will be enforced. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved