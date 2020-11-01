Maryann Lammond
So. Toms River - Maryann Lammond, 55, of So. Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, at her home. She was born in Keansburg, NJ, and was a lifelong resident of So. Toms River. She graduated Toms River H.S. South in 1983. Maryann liked working in retail stores including Pepperidge Farms in Toms River. She enjoyed talking to people, crossword puzzles, drinking tea, and lounging outdoors by the pool. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.
Maryann was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Frances Lenovich; her brothers Stanley Jr. and Douglas, and her beloved husband Kevin Lammond who passed in 2016. She is survived by her devoted children Christopher and Kristen. Maryann is also survived by two sisters: Donna King and Doreen Wininger; four brothers: Tom Lenovich, Ronald Lenovich Sr., Michael Lenovich, and Steven Lenovich, Sr.; many beloved sister and brother-in-laws and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be Thursday at 10 AM at the funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery on Cedar Grove Road in Toms River. Social Distancing Guidelines will be enforced. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com
.