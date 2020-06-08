Maryann Martinek
Maryann Martinek

Barnegat - Maryann Martinek, 87, of Barnegat, NJ passed away peacefully on June 6 at Southern Ocean Medical Center. Born in Carbondale Pa, she worked at the Bowery Savings Bank in NYC and married her husband, Bob, in September 1959. Maryann raised three children in Matawan, NJ and later worked at St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel. After her husband retired, they moved to Barnegat, NJ and traveled the world for the next 15 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Bob; three cherished children and their spouses, Ann Marie and Tom Zamojcin, Jeanne and Les Szekely, Bob and Kirsten Martinek; and eleven grandchildren including Kim and her husband Brett, Dan, Becca, Chris, Allie, Stephanie, Matt, Sean, Danny, Jack and Kate.

Due to COVID restrictions, Maryann's service will be held privately for immediate family members. Kindly visit www.Barnegatfh.com to leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary's Academy PO Box 609 Barnegat, NJ 08005.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
