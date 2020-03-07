|
|
Maryann Palmisano
Seaside Park - Maryann Palmisano (nee Moccaro) died at her home in South Seaside Park, NJ on March 7, 2020. She was born on April 28, 1940 and raised in Woodbridge Township, NJ before moving full time to Seaside Park in 1999. Maryann taught in the Woodbridge School system, was co-owner and founder of the Peppermint Tree Nursery School, Sewaren, New Jersey and a co-owner of the Main Pier and Noah's Ark Pub in Woodbridge. While living in Seaside Park she owned and operated the Ludlow Thurston Gallery and later, the Sea Wyfe Gift Shop in Seaside Park, New Jersey. She was the founder of Summer in the Park Business Association. Maryann was elected to the Seaside Park Borough Council in 2004.
Maryann was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Seaside Park and Holy Spirit Church in Lantana, Florida. She was active in St. Catherine of Siena Altar Rosary Society and sang in the choir of both churches. While in Florida she was a member of the Lost City Golf Club, Atlantis, Florida and a member of its Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Carl J. Palmisano, her daughter Christy and son in law, Neal Blitzer; her son David and daughter in law, Aurora, grandsons Michael, Anthony and Vincent; her sister Joan Troyano (Thomas), brother William Brigiani, sister in law Antonia Ricigliano (Joseph, Sr.), brother in law Eric Palmisano and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father Joseph Anthony Moccaro, her mother Angeline (nee) Giacalone Brigiani, her step father Guido Brigiani and brother in law Peter Palmisano.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Monday March 9, 2020 at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church, 50 E St. Seaside Park, NJ 08752.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home 44 Green St. Woodbridge Twp., NJ 07095. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. James RC Church 361 Amboy Ave Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Entombment will follow at St. James Cemetery 148 Grenville St. Woodbridge, NJ 07095. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Visiting Nurse Association Health Group Hospice c/o Foundation Office 23 Main St. Suite D1 Holmdel, NJ 07733. Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020