Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Maryann Rose DeGeorge

Maryann Rose DeGeorge Obituary
Maryann Rose DeGeorge

Toms River - Maryann Rose DeGeorge passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She died peacefully in her home in Toms River.

Maryann was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1950 to Louise and John "Jay" Tanganelli. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Elizabeth. She moved to Toms River in 1982, where she lived most of her life.

She was a great Mother to her two sons, John and Michael, as well as a loving grandmother, daughter, sister, partner, and friend. She was a talented artist whose amazing creations brought smiles to many she shared them with.

Maryann joins her parents, John and Louise, in Heaven. She is survived by her two sons, John DeGeorge and his wife Patricia, and Michael DeGeorge; her 3 grandchildren, Santino, Darien, and Olivia; her beloved partner Reinaldo Negron; her sisters, Annette Hadley and her husband Peter, and Patricia Negron; her ex-husband John DeGeorge and his wife Michele; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles as well as countless friends by whom she will be missed.

The services will be held Friday April 12th from 4 pm to 8 pm at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home at 2482 Church Road in Toms River, New Jersey. The funeral will be Saturday April 13th at Silverton Funeral Home, followed by mass at St. Luke's Church in Toms River. She will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019
