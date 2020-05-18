MaryAnn Todd
Toms River - MaryAnn left this world May 16th 2020 from a fast moving cancer. She was surrounded by family. She was born in Manville, NJ in 1949, but grew up in Irvington and moved to Toms River in 1969. She worked in the restuaurant industry for 50 years at Cella's, Phil's Liquor, and Mulligans. She was the greatest wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. MaryAnn was a fantastic chef, she could cook anything you ever wanted to eat.
She loved to spend time with her family and have all holiday meals at home. Being a bartender, she touched many lives. To know her is to love her, she was a friend who always smiled and had a kind word for everybody.
MaryAnn was predeceased by her parents, John and Bernadine Kozla in 1979, and her beloved younger brother John (AnnMarie) of Cape Coral, FL.
MaryAnn is survived by her loving husband Robert, son Robert John, daughter Dawn Marie and Drew, all of Toms River. The lights of her life, her four grandchildren; Jonathan, Claudia, Alexis and Morgan. Brother Ronald Kozla and sister in law Therese in Toms River. Nieces and nephews, Caitlin and Anna Kozla, Fannie Panico and husband Steve, Melissa, Jonathan and Daniel Kozla, great niece Everly, and many heartbroken cousins and friends, especially Bob and Sharon Bressman, friends to the end.
She will be missed more than she ever knows. She will forever be our sunshine.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.