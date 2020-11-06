Maryanne Farinelli
Jackson Twp. - MARYANNE FARINELLI, 79, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born in Burlington, NJ, and resided in Montvale, NJ, and Monroe Twp., NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 9 years ago.
MaryAnne was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, long walks with her dog, Lucy, spending time at Long Beach Island, big family dinners, and gardening.
MaryAnne was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Joseph A. Farinelli, Sr., in 2013. She is survived by her four children, Susan and her husband, Robert of Manalapan, NJ, Joseph, Jr., and his wife, Wendy of Rivervale, NJ, Lisa of Prince Frederick, MD, and Gina and her husband, Anthony of The Woodlands, TX; and by her 10 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Rd., Freehold Twp., NJ 07728. Please gather at the church at 9:45 AM. A private cremation will follow. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in MaryAnne's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or www.lustgarten.org/donate
and would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
