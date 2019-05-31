Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryellen Picchiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryellen Picchiello


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maryellen Picchiello Obituary
Maryellen Picchiello

Toms River - Maryellen Picchiello, age 70, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born 1949 in Jersey City, raised in Rutherford, NJ. 1967 graduate of St. Mary's HS, Rutherford. 1971 graduate of Caldwell College with a degree in History and Secondary Education. Taught at St. Joseph's School in Union City. Taught at St. Leo the Great School in Lincroft. She was a graduate from Ocean County College in Nursing and worked at Health South Rehabilitation Center while teaching at Monsignor Donovan HS in History and School Nursing. Maryellen then earned her Master's Degree in Health Education from New Jersey City University. She became the Health Education Coordinator at Health South before becoming a nursing instructor at Ocean County Vocational School in Toms River, NJ. She was predeceased by parents William and Ann Tooker and daughter Nicole Picchiello. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael J. Picchiello, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Nicole Picchiello of Waldorf, MD; sisters and brother-in-laws Patty and Alan Chant of Toms River, Sue and Richard Stapinski of Rutherford; five nieces, Laurie McCaren, Amy Starinsky, Molly Chant, Cindy Kroeger, Lisa Vetterl, and many cousins. The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to Grace Hospice for their excellent care of Maryellen. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Health Care Services, hospice coordinators for Maryellen's care and comfort, are encouraged. A celebration of Maryellen's life will be held Monday, June 3, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be Tuesday June 4, 10:00am at St. Joseph Church in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now