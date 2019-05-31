|
|
Maryellen Picchiello
Toms River - Maryellen Picchiello, age 70, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born 1949 in Jersey City, raised in Rutherford, NJ. 1967 graduate of St. Mary's HS, Rutherford. 1971 graduate of Caldwell College with a degree in History and Secondary Education. Taught at St. Joseph's School in Union City. Taught at St. Leo the Great School in Lincroft. She was a graduate from Ocean County College in Nursing and worked at Health South Rehabilitation Center while teaching at Monsignor Donovan HS in History and School Nursing. Maryellen then earned her Master's Degree in Health Education from New Jersey City University. She became the Health Education Coordinator at Health South before becoming a nursing instructor at Ocean County Vocational School in Toms River, NJ. She was predeceased by parents William and Ann Tooker and daughter Nicole Picchiello. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael J. Picchiello, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Nicole Picchiello of Waldorf, MD; sisters and brother-in-laws Patty and Alan Chant of Toms River, Sue and Richard Stapinski of Rutherford; five nieces, Laurie McCaren, Amy Starinsky, Molly Chant, Cindy Kroeger, Lisa Vetterl, and many cousins. The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to Grace Hospice for their excellent care of Maryellen. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Health Care Services, hospice coordinators for Maryellen's care and comfort, are encouraged. A celebration of Maryellen's life will be held Monday, June 3, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be Tuesday June 4, 10:00am at St. Joseph Church in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019