Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryEllen LaBruto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryEllen T. Ward LaBruto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MaryEllen T. Ward LaBruto Obituary
MaryEllen T. Ward LaBruto

Lakewood - MaryEllen T. Ward LaBruto, 65, of Lakewood, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Born in Newark to the late Richard and Margaret (Plunkett) Ward, she lived in Belleville and for many years in Point Pleasant, moving to Lakewood in 2013.

MaryEllen worked for the Ocean County Probation Department, Toms River, and retired as Principal Probation Officer. She was a skilled calligraphy artist, doll maker, and custom framer.

Surviving are her beloved husband of twenty-four years, Francesco; three loving step-daughters, Nicole LaBruto and her husband, Alessandro Angelini of Baltimore, MD, Julianna LaBruto of Asbury Park, and Leslie LaBruto of London, England. Also surviving are her sister, Marguerite Hacik (Kenneth); three brothers, Richard Ward (Hideko), Francis Ward (Dana), and Joseph Ward (Beth); two grandchildren, Luciano and Lorenzo Angelini; and many nieces, grandnieces, nephews, grandnephews, and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 1 at Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 a.m., Thursday, May 2 a service will be held at the funeral home, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Healthcare for the Homeless-Baltimore www.hchmd.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now