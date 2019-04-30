|
|
MaryEllen T. Ward LaBruto
Lakewood - MaryEllen T. Ward LaBruto, 65, of Lakewood, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Born in Newark to the late Richard and Margaret (Plunkett) Ward, she lived in Belleville and for many years in Point Pleasant, moving to Lakewood in 2013.
MaryEllen worked for the Ocean County Probation Department, Toms River, and retired as Principal Probation Officer. She was a skilled calligraphy artist, doll maker, and custom framer.
Surviving are her beloved husband of twenty-four years, Francesco; three loving step-daughters, Nicole LaBruto and her husband, Alessandro Angelini of Baltimore, MD, Julianna LaBruto of Asbury Park, and Leslie LaBruto of London, England. Also surviving are her sister, Marguerite Hacik (Kenneth); three brothers, Richard Ward (Hideko), Francis Ward (Dana), and Joseph Ward (Beth); two grandchildren, Luciano and Lorenzo Angelini; and many nieces, grandnieces, nephews, grandnephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 1 at Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 a.m., Thursday, May 2 a service will be held at the funeral home, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Healthcare for the Homeless-Baltimore www.hchmd.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019