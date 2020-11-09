MaryJo Coppola
Farmingdale - MaryJo Coppola, 72, of Farmingdale passed away at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born and raised in Hoboken, and settled in Howell in 1979. MaryJo worked as a teacher at Newbury Elementary School and Howell Middle School North for 25 years prior to retiring. Education was of the utmost importance to MaryJo and she served on numerous education committees. Her favorite time of year was the summer and she enjoyed spending time at the beach. Most importantly, she was a devoted mother and grandmother who treasured her family.
MaryJo is survived by her husband of 51 years, Francis J. Coppola of Farmingdale; two children, Kristanne Leggio and her husband, John of Howell, and Francis Coppola of Farmingdale; three grandchildren, Vincenzo, Dominick and Francis IV; and two brothers, Joseph LaBruno and his wife, Mary of San Diego, CA, and Anthony LaBruno and his wife, Debbie of Kenilworth.
A Gathering of Friends will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 9:30 AM Memorial Mass at the Church of St. Veronica, 215 Route 9 North, Howell. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfunralhome.com