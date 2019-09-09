Resources
Brick - MaryLou McGinnis, age 66, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Bloomfield, MaryLou was raised in Belleville and has resided in Brick for the last 10 years.

Mrs. McGinnis was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Brick.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 43 years, Dennis McGinnis; her daughter, Heather McGinnis and her sister, Elissa Krajewski.

Services were private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick.

Donations in MaryLou's name would be greatly appreciated to the Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp, 2000 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Suite 16, Peoria, IL 61615.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 9, 2019
