Marylyn J. Blake

Point Pleasant - Marylyn J. (McGee) Blake, 73, of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Jersey City to the late Aloysius and Mary (Morgan) McGee, she moved to Point Pleasant in 1961 and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School.

Marylyn spent her early years raising her sons, then later worked for Ocean County Music in Point Pleasant Beach before moving on to Jersey Central Power and Light, where she retired as a supervisor. Marylyn enjoyed spending time reading, entertaining her family at home, watching her grandchildren and their friends splash in her pool, and working around the yard. She was a kind, generous and gentle woman whose greatest joy in life was taking care of her family and spending time (and spoiling!) with her cherished grandchildren. She will be forever missed.

Surviving are her soulmate and beloved husband of fifty-six years, Thomas Blake; her beloved sons, Thomas Blake, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Point Pleasant and William Blake and his wife Patty, of Mundelein, IL; her adored grandchildren: Paige, Dillon, Riley, Maggie and Andrew, and her dear sister, Carol McGee, Point Pleasant Beach. She was predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Morse. Also to mourn her loss is her large extended family and friends who loved her dearly.

Cremation will be held privately, with a memorial service to follow at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to Ocean of Love (a local organization supporting children with cancer) would be appreciated www.oceanoflove.org

Her family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Jersey Shore University Hospital, especially in SICU, for their wonderful, loving care of Marylyn.

"I arrived, I lived, I left."- MJB

For condolences to the family, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
