Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Raphael Episcopal Church
1520 Hwy 88 West,
Brick, NJ
Brick - Matt Oswald, age 87, of Brick, passed away on April 10, 2019 at home. He was born and raised in Germany. Before immigrating to the United States in 1955, he attended college for two years, followed by trade school where he became a distinguished journeyman in carpentry. Matt was a retired builder and former co-owner of the Minerva Tire Company in South Toms River. He was a former parishioner of St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church in Brick and recently of St. Raphael's Episcopal Church in Brick. Matt was a long-time member of the Lakewood Maennerchore.

Matt's beloved wife of 60 years, Anita Oswald; and his brother, Alois Oswald in Germany, predeceased him. His loving sons, Donald E. of Boca Raton, FL and Glenn T. of Brick; his sister Maria Nawottnig; and three grandchildren, Brianne, Lia, and Kylie survive Matt. His family trusts that Matt has been reunited with his loving wife, Anita, and together they will watch over the family from heaven.

Interment is private. Family and friends may attend a memorial service on Saturday, April 27th at St. Raphael Episcopal Church, 1520 Hwy 88 West, Brick, NJ 08724 at 1:00 PM. To send condolences please go to www.laureltonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019
