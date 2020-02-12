|
|
Matt Santonocito
Manalapan - Matt J. Santonocito, 59, of Morganville, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at home. From birth onwards, Matt was larger than life. His Sicilian-American parents hung banners from the upstairs windows of their Queens brownstone proclaiming, "Welcomes 10 Pound Baby Boy!"
Matt's first job involved heavy deli slicing equipment he had no business touching as a 17 year old! He worked at Pat and Joe's, on 31st Ave and 76th St in Queens. Here he learned how to debone prosciutto and made everything from fresh mozzarella to rice balls. He enjoyed listening to the old folks gossip in Italian and placed bets on horses. After five years, he hired with Fontanella's on 186 Grand St, Little Italy. Matt was known for his crumb cakes and Italian rainbow cookies. You would find him arriving at parties with a tray of each in hand.
During his thirties, Matt switched careers, becoming an elevator mechanic for Millar, Schindler, Otis, Peele, and City Elevator. Matt worked his way up from apprentice to foreman of a six-man crew. His favorite department was Modernization. He ripped out the big clappers with their walls full of copper wires and replaced them with shiny new elevators. Matt rose before five each morning to commute by bus from Manalapan to Manhattan. He serviced elevators across the five boroughs, from Coney Island to the Empire State Building.
On 9/11, it took Matt 10 hours to get home from NY Presbyterian Hospital. He survived that, then four heart attacks. He will be remembered as invincible, the picture of youth behind his Ray-Bans, astride a Harley Davidson. An original member of the Battleground Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America, Matt spent many happy hours with his "brothers" at The Cabin. He will forever "Ride Free in Paradise."
Matt was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Emanuela "Millie." He is survived by daughter Kayla and her husband, James Meredith; daughter April; sons Matthew and Michael; brothers Tony and Richard; sisters Adele, Barbara, and Debra; granddaughters Kiera and Rhiannon Meredith; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral service will be held at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home at 1:30 PM. Should friends desire, please consider a donation to , a cause Matt championed all his adult life. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020