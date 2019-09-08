Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew C. Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew C. Lynch In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Matthew C. Lynch

09/06/1989 - 05/24/2009

Happy 30th

Birthday Matty!!

We are celebrating you today - your life and all of the love and joy you brought to our lives and all those who loved you.

We miss you, your warm hugs, and your strong embrace, but are grateful for all the God Winks you send to us! Though there is a veil between us, we feel your spirit and love in many ways and find peace in the memories we share.

We love you forever and always!

Love, Mommy, Daddy, and Chelly
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.