|
|
In Loving Memory of
Matthew C. Lynch
09/06/1989 - 05/24/2009
Happy 30th
Birthday Matty!!
We are celebrating you today - your life and all of the love and joy you brought to our lives and all those who loved you.
We miss you, your warm hugs, and your strong embrace, but are grateful for all the God Winks you send to us! Though there is a veil between us, we feel your spirit and love in many ways and find peace in the memories we share.
We love you forever and always!
Love, Mommy, Daddy, and Chelly
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019