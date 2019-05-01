Services
Middletown - Matthew Carton, 58, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at Riverview Hospital on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Mary Ann and Leo J. Carton. He is survived by his loving son Thomas Peter Carton, his brothers and sisters Regina, William (Denise), Edward, Valerie, Diana, Lorraine Gaffigan (James), Steven (Dianne) and his nieces and nephews.

Matthew graduated from Middletown High School North in 1979. He worked in plumbing, electrical and construction jobs. He loved music, theatre, was especially fond of boating and loved vacationing in Lake George, NY.

Matthew had a big heart and great sense of humor. He was a loving brother and a devoted Friend of Bill. Many people will remember Matthew for his blunt friendly nature and his requests to "light up a cigarette for me?" All of his family and friends will miss him deeply.

A celebration of Matthew's life will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals in Belford and condolences may be send through www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019
