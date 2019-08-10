Services
Matthew Hoffmann
Matthew J. Hoffmann


1948 - 2019
Matthew J. Hoffmann Obituary
Matthew J. Hoffmann

Berwyn, PA - Matthew J. Hoffmann, age 71, longtime resident of Devereux in Berwyn, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Matthew was born on May 17, 1948 in Newark, NJ to the late Dr. George T. Hoffmann and Mona Palmer Hoffmann. Matthew was a resident for over 50 years at Devereux, where he participated in many activities and volunteered. He also worked as a clerk. Matthew was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

SURVIVORS:

Brother of Amanda Hintelmann of Rumson, NJ, George T. Hoffmann, Jr. of Tinton Falls, NJ, Thomas Hoffmann of Rumson, NJ, Stephen Hoffmann of Davie, FL, Rose Petersen of Charlotte, NC, James Hoffmann of Winchester, MA, Elizabeth Squier of Bethesda, MD, and Dale Hoffmann of South Hamilton, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

SERVICES:

Services and interment will be private.

MEMORIALS:

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Devereux Foundation at www. devereux.org.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 10, 2019
