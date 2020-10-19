Matthew James McKee



Brick - Matthew James McKee, 34, of Brick, formerly of Middletown, died suddenly on October 14th. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, lived in Edison, but spent most of his growing years in Middletown. He graduated from Middletown High School North, and obtained a Culinary degree from The Culinary Education Center of Brookdale Community College.



He was a passionate and creative chef who worked in several restaurants in Manhattan, Middletown, Red Bank, and Rumson. He was even featured in an article about the Fromagerie, as the head chef. He more recently used his skills in eateries in the Ocean County area: Cordi's, Charlies of Bay Head, and most recently B2 Bistro & Bar, Pt Pleasant. He loved creating new dishes and, occasionally, making delicious meals for his family.



Matt was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Arthur & Maura McKee; his maternal grandparents, Stanley & Elizabeth Partyka; paternal aunt, Maureen McKee Clark; maternal aunt, Darlene Partyka Jacques Frizzolo; and maternal cousin, Christopher Sarette. He is survived by his parents, Kevin & Joan McKee, brothers Bryan, of Brick, and Sean, of Middletown; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a doting uncle to Alessandra (Ellie) and Ryan (RyRy).



He was an avid Mets and Jets fan. He enjoyed listening to music, especially, Rebelution, The Grateful Dead, Sublime, 311, Eminen, Dropkick Murphy's, The Beatles, and Billy Joel. He also enjoyed attending their concerts.



Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 AM at St Mary, Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd, Middletown. Cremation will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store