Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph R. C. Church
Toms River, NJ
Berkeley Twp - Matthew L. Wojcik age 99 of Berkeley Twp. passed away peacefully at home Wednesday evening May 22nd, while watching a Yankee game. He worked in the Post Offices of Passaic, Passaic Park and Wallington for 35 years before retiring. Matthew was a World War II Veteran serving in the Army as a Medic, receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph R. C. Church, Toms River, a member of the Rochelle Park Knights of Columbus and a former President of the Rochelle Park swimming pool. Born in Passaic he grew up in Wallington, resided in Rochelle Park for 35 years before moving to Holiday City at Berkeley 45 years ago. He was predeceased by his son Wayne, his brothers Stanley, Edward and Walter and his sister Irene. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Julie, 2 sons and their wives Mark and Patricia, Michael and Mary Ann, 5 grandchildren Melissa Rau and her husband John, Jenna Beardsley and her husband Matt, Jeffrey and his wife Sarah, Alexander and Jonathan, 5 great grandchildren and his sister Helen Turano and her husband Lou. Visiting will be Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A funeral liturgy will be offered 11 AM Wednesday at St. Joseph R. C. Church, Toms River. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in his memory to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Shore Chapter #701, 3 Silverspring Dr., Lakewood, NJ 08701 or St. Joseph R. C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
