Manchester - Matthew Merrigan, 90, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at his home. Born and raised in Manhattan, New York City, Matthew later lived in Commack, Long Island, NY for forty years before moving to Manchester NJ in the year 1999.
He was the owner and operator of James Woods & Co. Inc. in New York City. Matthew served in the Merchant Marines from 1945-1946 and was an Army Veteran who proudly served his country from 1946-1947.
Matthew was predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth (nee Walker) and his son Matthew Merrigan and four of his siblings, Ruthie Merrigan, Josephine Merrigan, John Merrigan, Claire Carroll. He is survived by his wife Carolee Merrigan, his children Elizabeth Jean and her husband Ron Howell, Ruth Merrigan and her husband William Mulligan, Patrick Merrigan and his wife Tonya and Maura Jane and her husband Juan Carlos Pena, his 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, brother Tom Merrigan and wife Dorothy Merrigan and his many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday July 12, 2019, from 3-7 pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Saint John's Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08619. Interment to follow in Pinelawn Cemetery, 2030 Wellwood Ave Farmingdale, NY 11735. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to post a tribute.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019