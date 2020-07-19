Matthew P. Gerrity
Toms River - Matthew P. Gerrity, 86, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday July 17, 2020, at the Deborah Heart & Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ. Born and raised in the Ironbound section Newark, NJ, where he was a member of the Ironbound Irish American Association for 70 years. Matthew met his future wife in Newark where they married and started their family before moving to Toms River in 1971. He was a lifetime member of Teamsters Local 478 for more than 30 years working for M&M Trucking Transportation and Emery Express and then worked for Dover Township Parks & Recreation where he then retired. Matthew was a hardworking family man all his life and he always watched out for his kids. Matthew took great pride in his Irish heritage and enjoyed reading about Ireland's history while listening to and singing along to his favorite Irish songs. He also loved watching his NY Giants and Notre Dame Football and the Boston Red Sox.
Predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Julie, Michael, Alice, Florence and Joseph, Matthew is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Rosemary (nee Frino), his loving children Kevin and his wife Cindy, James, Maureen, John and his wife Dawn, Joseph and his wife Alison, his sisters Mary Winter and Dolores Hayes, his adored grandchildren Erica, Joseph, Matthew and Kaylynn and great grandchildren Michael, Kaiden, Carter and Ava.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 4-7 pm, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, NJ 08759. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday July 23, at 10:30 am, at St. Luke's RC Church 1674 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 56 Cedar Grove Rd., Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matthew's memory to the Deborah Heart & Lung Center. Please visit andersoncampbellmanchester.com
