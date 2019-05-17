|
|
Matthew S. Pellegrinelli
Toms River and formerly of Brick - Matthew Steven Pellegrinelli, 24 of Toms River, NJ and formerly of Brick passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019.
He was a kind, happy and gentle young man who loved his family. Although afflicted with autism, he had a remarkable spirit and a happy demeanor. He enjoyed Disney movies, swimming in the ocean and bowling. He was an inspiration to all that knew and loved him. He never met a French fry or chicken nugget he didn't like. He enjoyed live music and boardwalk rides as well. He loved the challenge of a large puzzle, blocking out everything until the puzzle was completed. He was a proud graduate of Brick Twp. High School in 2015, had attended the Children's Center, Neptune and was currently attending 21 Plus, Manchester, NJ.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Aristede and Elvira Pellegrinelli and maternal grandparents Frank and Ann McNamara.
He is survived by his parents, Steven Pellegrinelli of Point Pleasant Beach, Nancy McNamara of Spring Lake, his brother, Joseph and his sister Kristen as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Church, 250 Old Squan Rd., Brick, NJ on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10AM. Please go directly to the Church as there will not be a procession from the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Autism NJ, 500 Horizon Dr. Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
For directions or to offer online condolences to Matthew's family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
