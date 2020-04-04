|
|
Matthew Spalletta
West Long Branch - Matthew Spalletta, of West Long Branch, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.
He was born in Long Branch on January 9 and was a lifelong resident of West Long Branch. His passion for horses led him to his 42 year career as a Mutual Clerk at Monmouth Park Race Track in Oceanport. In addition to his love for horses, he enjoyed golf and spending time with his family. His family was his everything!
He was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Reba Spalletta and his brother Philip Jr.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Josephine Spalletta; his daughters and spouses Lisa and Robert Casaletto and Sherry and Ronald Karpe. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren, the center of his life whom he loved immensely, Jaime and Ron, Jenna, Tyler, Corey, Madison and his fur-grands Chloe, Boomer, and Bailey.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all arrangements will be private. A "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or . For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020